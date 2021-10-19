Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE ORC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 4,076,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,772. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $690.28 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

