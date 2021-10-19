OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $104,091.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00064556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,616.93 or 1.00019083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.69 or 0.06027784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

