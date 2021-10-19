OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptimumBank by 188.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

