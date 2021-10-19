Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,964 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 734.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.