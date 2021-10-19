Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $866,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $595.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.87 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $686.48 and its 200 day moving average is $635.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

