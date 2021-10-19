Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $770,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

