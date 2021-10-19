ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

