Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,346. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

