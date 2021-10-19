OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSD) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TDSD opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

