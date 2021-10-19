OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.97% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of RSXJ stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

