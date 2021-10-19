OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

Shares of MOON opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

