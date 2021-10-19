OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Separately, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RAFE opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

