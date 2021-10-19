Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RH by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of RH by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $696.32. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,827. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.18. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

