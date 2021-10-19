Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.