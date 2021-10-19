Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 138.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 224,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 164.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 3,245.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 361,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350,363 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,792. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

