Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,505 shares of company stock worth $537,144,903 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $18.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,877.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,156. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,589.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

