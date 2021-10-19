Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

