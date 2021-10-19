Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,443.98. 26,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

