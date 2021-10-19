Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Update

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFED. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oconee Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oconee Federal Financial stock remained flat at $$24.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

