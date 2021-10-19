Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $16.20. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2,917 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.54.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
