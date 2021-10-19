Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $16.20. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 2,917 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 106,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

