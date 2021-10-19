ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 34.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 208,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 499.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 165,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ObsEva by 448.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 31.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 29,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,187. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OBSV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

