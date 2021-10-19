Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 2,835.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,901. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

