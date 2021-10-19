Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases 4,750 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,571. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.58 and a 200-day moving average of $298.07. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

