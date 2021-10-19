Oak Grove Capital LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 518.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.63. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

