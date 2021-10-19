Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,308. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

