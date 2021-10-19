O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

