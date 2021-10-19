NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$7.50 at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.18.

NVA stock opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.47. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$6.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

