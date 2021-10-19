Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 86,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,205. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

