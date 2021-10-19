NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several brokerages have commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth $275,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 145.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. 5,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,804.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

