NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have supported its distributable cash flows. As it is, NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient & transparent structure and also boosted its prospect. The firm’s substantial presence in the lucrative Permian Basin is another positive. However, NuStar’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry as it restricts financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities. Its unimpressive distribution track record has also stoked investor concerns. Hence, NuStar, whose units have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Production Pipeline MLP industry year-to-date (+20.3% vs +41.7%), warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 1,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,868. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

