Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

