Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.