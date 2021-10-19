NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Price Up 8.9%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s share price rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 27,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,170,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

