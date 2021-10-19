NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.40 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 90,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,501,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

