Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 429.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of PENN opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

