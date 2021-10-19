Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

