Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

