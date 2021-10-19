Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 132 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.