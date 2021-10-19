Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 510 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $220,000.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

