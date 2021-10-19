Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,634 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

