Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,338,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,489,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NNFSF stock remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

