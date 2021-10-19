Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NKRKY opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

