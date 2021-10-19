NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $252.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

