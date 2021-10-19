Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 5,270 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 23,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,644. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.44.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

