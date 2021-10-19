NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 80,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,118 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

