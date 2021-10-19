Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $565.23 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $565.23 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00065170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00069847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,911.49 or 1.00022006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.37 or 0.06049275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,198,357 coins and its circulating supply is 574,197,772 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

