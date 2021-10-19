Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 22,876 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,876 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.62% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $542,000.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

