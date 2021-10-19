Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,656 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 31.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 570,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 136,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

