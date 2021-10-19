Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,117 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $23,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,797 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

