Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,464 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after acquiring an additional 610,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

